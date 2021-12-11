‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Voice Actor Jolyne Cujoh Shares What She Loves About It — ‘Girls Can Also Fight’

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Voice Actor Jolyne Cujoh Talks About Her Favorite Part — ‘Girls Can Also Fight’

Part 6 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure premiered on December 1st.

The first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean were released on Netflix at the same time.

The majority of anime fans have already finished the most recent chapter, which will be followed by a Part 2 in the near future.

Overall, viewers are enjoying Jolyne Cujoh’s story, which takes the sixth JoJo to some interesting locations.

Working on Stone Ocean has been a highlight for voice actor Fairouz Ai, who says playing Jolyne was a highlight.

Jolyne Cujoh is wrongfully imprisoned for murder in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6, but she is able to flee when her Stand manifests.

When her father, Jotaro, has his Stand and memories taken away from him, the series of events that follow snuff out her chance at freedom.

Jolyne is now on her way to reuniting with them.

To succeed in that endeavor, she must naturally embrace her own strength.

And so far, fans have been thoroughly enjoying the character’s journey.

Stone Ocean is notable for being the first JoJo’s season to feature a female protagonist.

Jolyne is the first female JoJo, and she sets a high bar for how women are portrayed in anime.

She defies many of the stereotypes that are frequently applied to girls and women, particularly in shonen series.

One of the draws of playing Jolyne for Fairouz Ai, the character’s voice actor.

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh’s voice actor, talked about her role in Stone Ocean in a recent featurette posted on Twitter by Netflix Anime.

She said that playing a female protagonist in a shonen series was a highlight of the project, admitting that characters like Jolyne were rare when Hirohiko Araki first published Part 6 of the manga:

“A battle manga with a female protagonist was uncommon at the time Stone Ocean was serialized! Girls can fight, too!”

They’re incredibly powerful and stylish!”

She continued, “What a girl,” referring to her own character.

Her admiration for Jolyne is likely shared by many viewers.

They can’t wait to find out what’s going on…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

