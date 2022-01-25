Jon Bernthal is ‘blown away’ by Lena Dunham’s ability to write men, according to ‘Sharp Stick.’

Sharp Stick, a film directed by Lena Dunham, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.

Sharp Stick actor Jon Bernthal praised HBO Girls creator Lena Dunham’s ability to write “complicated men” during a Qandamp;A following the film’s premiere. Find out what Bernthal had to say about Dunham.

Also, how does his take on creativity compare to Adam Driver’s?

Sharp Stick, Dunham’s first feature-length film in over ten years, tells the story of Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth), a young woman who underwent a traumatic hysterectomy at the age of 15 and her sexual awakening at the age of 26.

Sarah Jo’s first sexual experience is with Bernthal’s character Josh in the film.

Sarah Jo looks after the stay-at-home dad’s wife, Heather (Dunham), and their son, Liam Michel Saux, who has Down syndrome.

Josh, however, can’t resist Sarah Jo’s pleas to take her virginity under the guise of being the quintessential family man.

I’m ecstaticnervous and ready to share my first film in over a decade with @filmnation.

I’m giving away tickets to our (hashtag)SharpStick virtual Sundance premiere on Saturday, and I’ll pick a winner at random (this isn’t a Twitter wit war!) Reply to this Tweet to enter (US residents only, but ily all) pic.twitter.combTXaIulVTv

Josh quickly transitions from “this can never happen again, I’m a married man” to spending a weekend with Sarah Jo helping her explore sex throughout Sharp Stick.

When Heather discovers Sarah Jo wearing Josh’s necklace later in the film, their relationship falls apart.

Sarah Jo is forced to diversify her sexual exploits as a result of this.

Bernthal gushed about Dunham’s writing ability during a post-premiere virtual Q&A.

“I’m… blown away by how she writes men,” Bernthal said, adding, “I’m… blown away by how she writes men.”

“She creates these incredibly flawed, fascinating, and complex men.”

And she puts them in these incredibly flawed, fascinating, and difficult situations.”

Girls character Adam Sackler, Hannah Horvath’s boyfriend in the series, is an example of Dunham’s “complicated men.”

Adam wasn’t perfect either, just like Josh.

Dunham’s writing and Driver’s portrayal of the character brought the character to life and made him all-too relatable to the audience.

“I think there can be real traps in playing this guy in less capable hands,” Bernthal said of his role in Sharp Stick.

It’s easy to pass judgment on Josh and label him “purely selfish, destructive, manipulative, and bad.”

Neither, however, is Bernthal…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Excited/nervous/ready to share my first film in over a decade, w/ @filmnation. I’m giving away tickets to our #SharpStick virtual Sundance premiere on Sat & I’ll randomly choose a winner (this isn’t a war of Twitter wit!) Reply to this Tweet to enter (US based only, but ily all) pic.twitter.com/bTXaIulVTv — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2022

“She creates these unbelievably flawed and fascinated and complicated men. And she puts them in these unbelievably flawed and fascinated and complicated situations.”