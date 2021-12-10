Jon Bernthal smacked Tom Holland in the face while filming a movie, according to Tom Holland.

Tom Holland has been busy promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in theaters next week.

The actor who played Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones this week, where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreating the famous Paul Rudd meme.

He also discussed his collaboration with another Marvel actor, Jon Bernthal, on the film Pilgrimage, as well as a hilarious set story.

“I’m a huge fan of [Jon Bernthal].”

Holland stated, “He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met.”

“I find it quite helpful as an actor if someone roughs me up a little bit if I’m doing a scene that requires a lot of stress.”

‘Mate, could you just rough me up a little bit before the scene? Just scare me a little bit, please.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, man, I don’t wanna do that.’

You are my younger brother.

‘Man, I love you.’

When the cameras started rolling, however, Bernthal surprised Holland by slapping him across the face.

“It was fantastic,” Holland reflected.

“It was great for the scene, but he didn’t want me to know it was coming.”

“I look back on that as a very fond experience, and meeting him was one of the highlights,” he continued, “I look back on it as a very fond experience, and meeting him was one of the highlights…”

We haven’t worked together since, but I’d love to.”

There are currently rumors that Holland will star in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, but when Total Film spoke with him recently, he made it clear that he would be there for the next person to don the Spider-Man mask, no matter what.

“Whether it’s next year or five years from now, when they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland said.

“Because it’s enormous.”

It’s enormous.

You’re representing Spider-Man every time you walk out that door.

It’s difficult.

It can be exhausting at times.

Because sometimes all you want to do is go to a pub and get completely wasted without having to worry about the repercussions of public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters.

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie