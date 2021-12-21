Jon Favreau explains a strange filming technique used to make Will Ferrell appear larger in scenes set in the North Pole in “Elf.”

Jon Favreau explains a strange filming technique used to make Will Ferrell appear bigger in the North Pole scenes in “Elf.”

In his holiday film Elf, director Jon Favreau brought the spirit of Christmas and the North Pole to the world.

The film’s infectious charm pervades both the cast and the audience, making it a Christmas tentpole.

Favreau once explained how he came up with the height disparity between Will Ferrell’s Buddy and the rest of the elves in the film.

Buddy (Ferrell) is the protagonist of David Berenbaum’s Elf screenplay.

He was raised by elves, but his stature set him apart from his peers.

Buddy learns that he isn’t an elf and embarks on a quest to find and meet his biological father, Walter (James Caan), in New York City.

He is, however, completely unaware of his existence and is on the naughty list.

Meanwhile, Buddy meets and falls in love with Jovie (Zooey Deschanel) while shopping at a mall that could use some Christmas cheer.

He isn’t an elf, but he learns how valuable his presence is to many humans.

Elf has become a Christmas movie tradition for many families around the world, as he accomplishes for audiences what he does with the characters he meets throughout the film.

Favreau spoke with Rolling Stone about his experiences working on Elf.

He discussed his work on the film and specifically mentioned Elf’s scenes in the North Pole.

Because they had a limited budget, Favreau stressed the importance of avoiding CGI whenever possible.

During the scenes at the North Pole, he mentioned the actors’ height disparity.

“You build two sets, one smaller than the other, in forced perspective,” Favreau explained.

“They used that technique recently for The Lord of the Rings, but it’s the same technique they used for Darby O’Gill and the Little People.”

“One set is higher and closer, while the other is larger and farther away,” Favreau explained.

“You can make one person on one set appear much larger than a person on the other set if you line up those two sets and measure them.”

That’s how we did all the shots at the North Pole.”

“And if you look closely, you can see where the two sets meet because we didn’t use CG to paint over it or blur it,” Favreau continued.

To make the film feel more… I wanted it to have the same flaws as it would have had.

