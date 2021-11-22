Jon Favreau Unveils New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Story Details

Jon Favreau Reveals New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Story Details

The events of the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett have largely been kept under wraps, with the cast and crew only offering teases of what to expect from the experience, though series creator Jon Favreau recently provided an update on the project, pointing out how Fett will factor into the events of the galaxy far, far away.

Boba Fett returned to Jabba’s palace to take the throne, and Favreau noted that this was more than a symbolic gesture, with the bounty hunter aiming to take over the former crime lord’s duties on Tatooine.

On December 29th, Disney(plus) will broadcast Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

“A power vacuum exists,” Favreau told Empire.

“Because Jabba the Hutt is no longer with us.”

Jabba was clearly a powerful and intimidating leader who instilled fear in his subjects and ruled with an iron fist.

You take someone like that out of the Tatooine ecosystem — and Hutt Space in general — and you have a ripe gangster genre opportunity.”

We saw Fett’s deadliness on full display for his return in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, nearly 40 years after his demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Despite Fett’s skills as a bounty hunter, Favreau went on to say that attempting to take over organized crime and the reliance on partnerships will be a new experience for him.

“Although Boba Fett is a seasoned bounty hunter, he lacks experience running a criminal organization or commanding forces,” Favreau noted.

“He isn’t usually a newcomer.”

He’s an expert in most fields, as we’ve seen.

But in this case, he’s attempting to change jobs.”

“We’ll see a lot more of his true character in this season,” director Robert Rodriguez says.

And you’ll see him go into ‘barbarian mode.'”

Keep an eye out for more information about Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett before it premieres on Disney(plus) on December 29th.

