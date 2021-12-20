Jon Gosselin displays his Christmas tree in his Pennsylvania home, which he shares with his 17-year-old twin daughters Hannah and Collin.

Jon Gosselin displays his Christmas tree in his Pennsylvania home, which he shares with his 17-year-old twins Hannah and Collin.

In the Pennsylvania home he shares with two of his eight children, JON Gosselin displayed his Christmas tree.

In preparation for the Christmas holiday this weekend, the reality star took a photo of the decorated spruce with presents surrounding it.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Jon wrote on Instagram alongside the photos.

Hannah and Collin, the ex-TV star’s two children, both 17 years old, live at the house, while their twin siblings have moved to North Carolina to live with their mother, Kate Gosselin.

Mady and Cara, the former couple’s twin daughters, are 21 and live on their respective college campuses.

Jon posted a photo of him and Hannah celebrating Thanksgiving together on social media last month.

The father-daughter duo posed next to a Christmas-lit staircase in the photo.

Hannah was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt with a California license on it.

Jon wore a green cap over his head and wore a plaid shirt.

As they posed together for the family photo, the two appeared to be in a good mood.

“Holidays are a time for family and reflection,” the former TV star said.

“Be present and grateful today, and every day,” Jon continued.

However, fans of Jon and Kate Plus 8 were perplexed as to why Collin was not included in the picture.

“Where is Collin?” someone inquired.

“I hope all of you (including Collin) had a Happy Thanksgiving Day,” one person added.

“Where is your son?” asked a third, while “Hope Collin is doing well” was asked by a fourth.

During a recent road trip, Jon and Hannah smiled for the camera.

“Hello sunny La! We made it safe,” he captioned the photo from their car.

Others wondered where Collin was, with one suggesting he was “living life, being a teen.”

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in early November, Jon talked about his teenage son.

The Wizard of Oz Show

“My son recently enlisted in the service so he could graduate early or stay another year,” he explained.

“He wants to join the reserves, and he’s debating between the army and the marines,” Jon continued.

He did exceptionally well in his army testing.”

Following a tumultuous custody and divorce battle after 20 years of marriage, the former TLC star parents have split up.

Following years of back-and-forth court battles, the co-parents have agreed to split their children between them.

