Jon Huertas Calls Episode 3 of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 the ‘Fertilizer’ to Kate and Toby’s Impending Divorce

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Jon Huertas Calls Episode 3 the ‘Fertilizer’ for Kate and Toby’s Coming Divorce

It’s only a matter of time before Kate and Toby’s relationship on This Is Us comes to an end in season 6.

The audience knows they eventually split up and Kate marries Phillip thanks to flashback scenes.

The seeds for Kate and Toby’s impending doom, according to episode 3 director Jon Huertas, have already been planted.

Toby’s marriage is beginning to suffer as a result of his frequent trips to San Francisco for work on This Is Us Season 6.

So he’s trying to make up for his absence by lavishing gifts on his family.

Toby, on the other hand, is unaware of Jack and Hailey’s schedules, which causes a slew of issues when he and Kate try to go on a date in episode 3.

Toby stays at home with the kids after a minor altercation with Jack’s sleeping pattern.

Kate, on the other hand, attends the recital of her students by herself.

There, Phillip offers Kate some advice that causes her to reconsider her position on Toby’s argument.

She returns home later with ice cream as a peace offering, and the married couple kisses and puts on makeup.

Toby tells Kate that he bought a Big Green Egg Smoker at the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3.

However, the audience learns later in a flashback scene with Jack and Lucy that an incident with the smoker tore his parents’ marriage apart.

The accident left Jack with a scar on his forehead.

Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel and directed Season 6 Episode 3 of This Is Us, spoke with TV Insider about how the episode teased Kate and Toby’s impending separation.

“Well, I don’t think it’s necessarily a building block,” she says.

“It’s more fertilizer,” said the director.

“We saw there was a wedding at the end of last season, and that planted the seed.”

We now have this fertilizer in [this]episode.

We’re going to give the seed a little more room to grow.”

“And we definitely see [when we]open up the episode with adult Jack Junior,” Huertas added.

We get the impression that something he’s dealing with has to do with Kate and Toby’s impending breakup and the moment that sent shockwaves through their relationship.

We can see that they’ve been having some difficulties as a result of Toby’s remote job.

But things are only going to get worse as time goes on…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.