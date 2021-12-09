Jon Watts pitched Tom Holland a new villain for the third Spider-Man film, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home will delve into the Marvel universe and reintroduce villains from previous installments.

However, Tom Holland claims that when director Jon Watts first pitched the third film to him, he had a completely different story and villain in mind.

Peter Parker teams up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Holland’s new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and inadvertently opens his reality to the multiverse.

As a result, characters from previous Spider-Man films, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, will appear in this film.

The film is an excellent starting point for Marvel Studios’ plans to include non-Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to star Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

And, according to Kevin Feige, Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock in Netflix’s Daredevil, will reprise his role in the MCU.

Watts had a completely different story in mind when he was coming up with ideas for the third Spider-Man film.

In a recent interview with Collider, Holland revealed that the director told him the film would be about Peter’s longtime comic book foe, Kraven the Hunter.

Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and @IAmJamieFoxx (Electro) talk about their characters’ whereabouts in (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome.

Don’t miss them in theaters only on December 17th. pic.twitter.como2YU5B8FPt

“There was going to be a Kraven movie for a long time that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all kinds of different stuff,” Holland explained.

“Jon pitched me this Kraven movie,” he continued, “which was actually really cool.”

“I’m not going to talk about it because I don’t want to give anything away in case that movie happens down the road, but it was a lot of fun.”

Amy Pascal, the producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently revealed that Sony and Marvel are planning three more Spider-Man films with Holland.

As a result, Holland speculated that Watts might revisit his original concept for the next project.

Sony announced plans for a Kraven the Hunter movie in May 2021, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular antihero.

J C Chandor will direct the film, which will be written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The film is set to open in theaters in January…

