Jonah Hill wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to intervene in Jon Bernthal punching him in the face in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Jonah Hill wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to stop Jon Bernthal from punching him in the face in “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Many iconic scenes appear in The Wolf of Wall Street.

During an argument, actor Jon Bernthal punched Jonah Hill in the face in one of those scenes.

Hill, on the other hand, looked to his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to save him from the scene.

For many actors, working with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese is a source of pride.

This was especially true for Jonah Hill, who refused to let money stand in the way of his idol’s collaboration.

Hill, as some may know, took a huge pay cut to appear in the Oscar-nominated film.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, he confirmed the figure.

“They offered me the smallest sum of money possible.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill said, “Their offer was that.”

“I stated that I would sign the papers tonight, and that you would fax them to me tonight.”

Before they change their minds, I’d like to sign them tonight.”

Hill later claimed he was paid (dollar)60,000 because that was the SAG minimum before taxes for an actor.

Hill, on the other hand, had no regrets about taking the cut.

Hill said, “I’d sell my house and give [Scorsese] all of my money to work with him.”

“I would have gone to any length.”

Hill’s altercation with The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, which resulted in him being punched, was one of the film’s most memorable moments.

Scorsese created the scene because he didn’t think Bernthal’s attempt to punch Hill was convincing enough.

In an interview with ABC News, Hill said, “He’s supposed to draw a gun on me and then punch me in the face.”

“And we’re shooting it, and we do a few takes, and Scorsese says, ‘Well, I don’t know.’

It doesn’t appear to be a good situation.

‘Hey kid, you want to try one more [where]he hits you for real?” he asks as he turns to me.

Hill was apprehensive about performing the scene at first.

But his desire to collaborate with Scorsese kept him from saying what he really thought.

Then he sought assistance from his co-star.

“I turned to Leo…because I’m never going to say no to Martin Scorsese,” Hill said, laughing. “I’m looking at him like, ‘Please help,’… and then he just slowly looks away in the other direction.”

“Hanging me out to dry…

