Jonathan Goldstein, the writer of Spider-Man: Homecoming, explains why Ned discovered Peter’s true identity.

The reason for Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), discovering the hero’s secret identity was revealed by Jonathan Goldstein, a writer on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Goldstein attended ComicBook.com’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Quarantine Watch party, where he revealed many behind-the-scenes details about the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collaboration.

When a fan expressed surprise that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker had a friend who knew he was Spider-Man, Goldstein explained why the decision was made, citing major differences between Marvel and DC Comics.

“It’s still a little odd to me for Peter to have a friend like Ned (comics-Ganke and Miles) who knows he’s Spidey,” Casually Cosplaying wrote on Twitter.

“However, I’ve grown to really enjoy Ned and Peter’s dynamic!” Goldstein responded.

Finally, we came to the conclusion that one of the things that sets Marvel apart from DC is the lack of emphasis on secret identities.”

This was a topic on which we had long discussions.

When fans and creators compare the Marvel and DC Universes, one of the most noticeable differences is how each handles secret identities.

While DC superheroes are frequently compared to gods and elevated above the common man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has paid less attention to characters’ identities.

For example, Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., famously declares himself the Armored Avenger at the end of the first Iron Man film.

Other well-known superheroes include Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, Black Panther, and others.

Spider-Man is one of the few superheroes who wears a mask, though J Jonah Jameson and Mysterio revealed his identity in a post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Physically, Jacob Batalon’s Ned resembles Miles Morales’ best friend, Ganke Lee, rather than the Ned Leeds who later takes on the villainous Hobgoblin persona.

Ned from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has aided Peter in both his superhero and personal lives, offering wise counsel when Peter is in need.

Of course, when Miles is finally introduced, fans will wonder what Ned’s presence means for Ganke.

He could still be adapted for the MCU, though he might look a little different from his comics counterpart in order to distinguish himself from Ned.

Other details revealed during ComicBook.com’s Spider-Man coverage include…

