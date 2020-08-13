Jonathan Pryce ‘to play Prince Philip’ in the next two series of Netflix’s The Crown

The Two Popes and Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has landed the role of Prince Phillip in Netflix’s The Crown, according to reports.

The actor, 73, will play the Queen’s husband in the final two seasons of the well-loved show.

He will star alongside Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth, in the role which has been played by Claire Foy in her younger years, and Olivia Coleman in her middle-aged years.

Prince Phillip has similarly been played by Doctor Who star Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies.

Academy Award nominated actress Lesley Manville is playing the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

The Sun reported Jonathan will be playing the Duke in the 1990-2000s era of his life.

A source revealed: “The three British actors formed a Holy Trinity of talent, which show bosses targeted to play the senior members of the Royal Family.

“Jonathan was the only name that was discussed to play Philip and the creators of the show were thrilled when he agreed to join the cast.”

The actor was recently nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Pope Francis in The Two Popes, though the gong went to his co star, Joaquin Phoenix.

He has starred in films including Pirates of the Caribbean, My Fair Lady, and The Wife.

The Crown was originally going to end after the fifth series but is now getting one more season.

Netflix’s official Twitter confirmed the news in June, tweeting: “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix , in addition to the previously announced five!”

They shared a statement from showrunner Peter Morgan, who said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

The Twitter account added: “So to summarise – we’ll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman, before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton.

“We’re just half way through! Lovely.”