Jonathan Scott, star of ‘Property Brothers,’ claims that his eyes and joints are capable of doing strange things.

Jonathan Scott, star of ‘Property Brothers,’ claims that his eyes and joints can do crazy things.

The Property Brothers, identical twins Jonathan and Drew Scott, are well-known in the world of real estate and home improvement.

They co-host their reality show, a popular home-renovation series in which Drew plays the realtor and Jonathan plays the contractor, as they go on adventures to find their clients the perfect space for the makeover that each family needs to meet their needs.

The Scott brothers’ endearing personalities and dashing appearances entice viewers, and there’s no denying that they make an excellent team.

The twins have been entertaining their fans with their charismatic onscreen banter for years, according to Closer Weekly.

They frequently joke around with each other and those with whom they work, and hilarity is a natural part of who they are.

Jonathan Scott, star of the Property Brothers, now claims that his eyes and joints are capable of doing strange things.

Both twins have fantastic personalities, and we now know a fun fact about Jonathan.

The well-known contractor has revealed that his eyes can move independently of one another and that he is double-jointed, according to US Weekly.

Those are fantastic qualities to have, and Scott is rightfully proud of his abilities.

He has voluntary nystagmus, which is a relatively uncommon condition that affects about 8% of the population.

Being double-jointed is more common, with about 20% of people having the condition.

Voluntary nystagmus is defined as rapid, controlled movements that occur in short bursts, according to Neurology, whereas being double-jointed simply means that a person has a wide range of movement in their extremities, according to Very Well Health.

There are a few other characteristics that distinguish the brothers.

According to The List, many fans are unaware of details such as the fact that their parents (and their mother’s doctor) had no idea they were going to be twins.

In addition, the brothers haven’t fought in over two decades and used to work as clowns before becoming famous.

Jonathan possesses the ability to communicate…

