Jonathan Scott Talks About Zooey Deschanel’s “Forever Home”

Jonathan Scott Shares His Hopes for Zooey Deschanel’s “Forever Home”

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott said he and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel bought a historic home in 1938 and plan to keep it in the family for the rest of their lives.

Making their house feel like a real home.

Jonathan Scott has big plans for the house he and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel just bought.

Jonathan Scott, along with his twin brother Drew Scott, said the couple is fixing up the 1938 historic home and plan to keep it for good in an upcoming interview with Jill Martin on Shop Today.

“We purchased an old house that was in need of repair.

Jonathan said on Jan.14, “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

“We’ve found our forever home and are getting ready to renovate it.”

“Our hope is that when it’s finished, it stays in the family forever and ever,” he added.

In the Winter 2022 issue of his Drew’s magazine, Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal, the Property Brothers star first revealed plans for his “dream home.”

Jonathan revealed in a personal essay that he and Zooey, who is “obsessed with real estate,” had been looking at houses in Los Angeles “for fun,” but their “noncommittal plan” backfired when they fell in love with the Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.

“It just seemed… magical as we pulled up the drive,” he said of the property.

“With its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park.”

Zooey’s son Charlie, 4, and daughter Elsie, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, affectionately “dubbed it the Park House” due to its surrounding greenery, Jonathan said he knew the house was extra special.

“The Park House was ours the next thing you know,” he joked.

Since closing on the house, the HGTV host and the 41-year-old New Girl actress have been busy renovating it.

Indeed, the two have very similar design tastes, which Jonathan finds “refreshing” given that “couples rarely agree when it comes to designing their home,” according to his experience renovating houses for other families.

“We both adore old houses,” he wrote in his essay, “the intricate details, the wood floors, and the vintage hardware.”

“We prefer a home that feels special and loved, as well as having its own unique story.”

Despite the fact that the couple, who have been dating since 2019, have discovered some “hidden problems” within the decades-old home, he believes the extra work is worth it.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Jonathan Scott Reveals His Hope for “Forever Home” With Zooey Deschanel