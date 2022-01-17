Jonathan Scott’s Road to Being Zooey Deschanel’s MVP

They like the same music and eat the same foods, and they seem to never stop laughing.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been together for more than two years and are truly creating something special.

Jonathan Scott wasn’t expecting his future to arrive in an already perfect package, despite the fact that he’d built a career—a multimillion-dollar brand—out of renovating fixer-uppers.

Despite this, more than two years into his relationship with Zooey Deschanel, the HGTV personality continues to be awestruck by all the boxes she manages to check.

He told People in January 2020, “She’s a very considerate person, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

“A sense of humor is the most important thing for me,” I previously stated.

“She’s smarter than me, funnier than me, and cuter than me!” he told the magazine.

That’s it for now.

Jonathan learned Zooey was an accomplished chef in addition to her skills as an actress and singer while quarantined together in her hometown of Los Angeles, the New Girl alum often dipping into her garden of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, and kale to whip up vegetarian fare before helming the piano for a singalong session, and there was the time she gave him a trim and root touch-up “better than I think the salon could do.”

But it was when she brandished a crowbar that he realized he couldn’t possibly ask for more.

She was eager to get her hands dirty to help childhood bestie Sarah have the 900-square-foot, open-concept, family-friendly space of her dreams when she joined him and twin brother Drew Scott for the season two premiere of Celebrity IOU in December 2020, just one of the series born from the Property Brothers stars’ massive home design empire.

“That’s the most romantic thing you and I have ever done,” Jonathan confessed to his girlfriend, as he marveled at her ability to remove a countertop slab.

She may be nominated for other awards as well.

While the rest of us were slamming 2020 as a dumpster fire and tossing it in the trash, Zooey, the mother of 6-year-old Elsie and 4-year-old Charlie with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, was sifting through the highlights, the majority of which involved the man she recently dubbed “My 2020 MVP.”

Not to mention…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel’s MVP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel)