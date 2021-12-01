Joni Lamb is Marcus Lamb’s wife.

Joni Lamb, Marcus Lamb’s wife, who is she?

Marcus Lamb, a christian broadcaster, died of Covid at the age of 64.

On November 30, 2021, the televangelist passed away, leaving behind his grieving wife Joni and children.

Joni, 61, is a Christian broadcaster and the co-founder, vice-president, and executive producer of the Daystar Television Network. She was born on July 19, 1960.

Every weekday on Daystar, she hosts her self-titled half-hour program Joni Table Talk.

The show’s format is a round table discussion with other ministers, singers, and celebrities who discuss a wide range of topics that combine contemporary cultural issues with Christian faith.

Surrender All: Your Answer to Living with Peace, Power, and Purpose was published in 2008, and she is the author of it.

Marcus and Joni Lamb met in her church in 1980 and married in 1982, two years later.

They spent their early years of marriage as traveling evangelists, preaching the gospel in churches across the Southeast, according to reports.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” Joni and her family said on Twitter after her husband’s death.

“As they grieve this difficult loss, the family requests that their privacy be respected.”

Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca are Joni and Marcus’ three children.

Jonathan, the eldest son, described his father’s infection as a “spiritual attack from the enemy” to bring him down in a broadcast on the Daystar network before his death.

“As much as my parents have gone on here to kind of inform everyone about everything that’s going on with the pandemic and some of the ways to treat COVID,” Mr Lamb said, “there’s no doubt that the enemy is not happy about that.”

“And he’s doing everything he can to bring my father down,” he continued.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]