Joni Mitchell used to think Prince’s fan letters came from “the Lunatic Fringe.”

Prince’s fan letters were once thought to be from “the Lunatic Fringe,” according to Joni Mitchell.

Joni Mitchell influenced a generation of musicians with her writing.

Prince was one of them, praising her work and citing her as an inspiration.

He was such a fan that he would write her letters of admiration on occasion.

However, they didn’t always go over well.

Mitchell admitted that the writing style bothered her office, so she tossed them out.

Mitchell’s boldly confessional lyrics and emotionally potent albums inspired many aspiring songwriters.

Chaka Khan, Neil Diamond, Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde, and Herbie Hancock have all credited her with inspiring them.

Taylor Swift is a huge fan of Mitchell’s and expressed interest in playing him in a biopic, but Mitchell “squelched” the idea.

Today is @Prince’s birthday and legacy, so raise your hand if you’re celebrating it.

https:t.coZu1dLq9U5Y Prince’s beautiful rendition of “A Case of You” can be heard here: https:t.coZu1dLq9U5Y

@AfshinShahidi’s photo: pic.twitter.commfdMGlSL7K

Swift told Rolling Stone, “She wrote it about her deepest pains and most haunting demons.”

“Songs like ‘River,’ which is solely about her regrets and self-doubts – I think this album is my favorite because it delves so deeply into someone’s soul.”

Prince, Mitchell recalls seeing at a concert when he was a teenager, was one of Mitchell’s many fans.

She told New York Magazine, “Prince attended one of my concerts in Minnesota.”

“When he was younger, I recall seeing him in the front row.”

He had to have been around 15 years old at the time.

He was seated in the aisle and had unusually large eyes.

With his collar up and his eyes darting from side to side, he watched the entire show.

He was a little Prince-ling, so you couldn’t miss him.”

Prince said in a 1985 interview with Rolling Stone that Mitchell’s 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns was the last album he truly enjoyed.

“The Hissing of Summer Lawns by [Joni Mitchell] was the last album I loved from beginning to end,” he said.

“I admire success, but I’m not a big fan of popular music.”

“I’ve never done it.”

Prince tried to express his gratitude for her in letters, according to Mitchell.

People in her office were concerned about her writing style.

“Prince used to write me fan mail with all of the U’s and hearts in his writing style,” she explained.

“The office, on the other hand, took a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Hands up for celebrating @Prince’s birthday and legacy today. Hear Prince’s beautiful rendition of “A Case of You” here: https://t.co/Zu1dLq9U5Y. Photo by @AfshinShahidi. pic.twitter.com/mfdMGlSL7K — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) June 7, 2021