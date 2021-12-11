Joni Mitchell’s mother was ‘horrified’ to learn that her daughter lived close to Frank Zappa.

Joni Mitchell’s mother was ‘horrified’ to learn that her daughter lived near Frank Zappa.

Joni Mitchell decided to relocate to California after starting her music career in Canada and progressing it in New York.

She became one of the most influential artists in the Laurel Canyon scene.

Her house was close to Frank Zappa’s, which terrified her mother.

Mitchell is a Canadian native who was born in the province of Saskatchewan.

Despite the fact that her musical pursuits led her to the United States, she says she prefers her home country.

According to her official website, she said in an interview with the Ottowa Citizen, “LA is my workplace, and BC is my heartbeat.”

On December 2, 1975, a jam session took place at Gordon Lightfoot’s home in Toronto.

Mitchell has a home in California, but she spends several months each fall and spring at her property in Canada.

Her home is on Canada’s Sunshine Coast, which she has owned since the early 1970s.

Despite her enthusiasm for visiting, she expressed concern that Canada’s cultural distance from the United States is narrowing.

“Canada is suffering from a severe case of Americanitis,” she said.

“Our governments have become overly enamored of America.

It’s sometimes safer to keep a safe distance from the big boys.”

Mitchell bought a house on Lookout Mountain in Laurel Canyon when she decided to relocate to the state.

“When I bought this little house, David Crosby chastised me, saying I should have looked around.

“However, that house appealed to me,” she told Vanity Fair.

“There were a lot of little man-made caves on the hill behind my house.”

The house was lovely.

It cost me (dollar)36,000, but I paid it off.

Because I paid it off, I probably paid more for it.”

Mitchell was at the heart of Laurel Canyon’s music scene in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

She lived near Frank Zappa’s house and could see his property from her window.

This was not her mother’s point of view.

“My dining room looked out over Frank Zappa’s duck pond, and three naked girls were floating around on a raft in the pond once when my mother was visiting,” she explained.

“My mother was appalled by my surroundings.”

Mitchell was much more enthusiastic about the location than her mother.

“The Buffalo Springfield were playing in the upper hills, and there was a cacophony of young bands rehearsing in the afternoon,” she explained.

“It was quiet at night, except…

