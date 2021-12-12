Jordan C Brown and Colton Underwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

Happiness has been attained.

Colton Underwood was once afraid to be himself, but after embracing his identity, he found love with his boyfriend Jordan C Brown.

The former NFL player was first introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2018 when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette.

After failing to form a lasting bond with the Minnesota native, Underwood moved on to season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, only to leave the show single once more.

When he starred as the Bachelor in season 23, which aired in 2019, he finally got his chance to hand out the roses.

On the show, Underwood fell in love with Cassie Randolph, and the two chose to date rather than marry after the season ended.

They did, however, announce their separation in May 2020.

Despite their vow to stay friends, things quickly became tumultuous.

In September 2020, Randolph was granted a restraining order against the Indiana native after she accused him of “stalking and harassing her.” He told Us Weekly in November 2020 that his ex filed to have the order dismissed after they reached “a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.”

In an April 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Underwood came out as gay months after the drama.

“I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he admitted.

"I'm gay," says the speaker.

I came to terms with it earlier this year, and the next step in the process was to inform others.

… I’m the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever been.

That means a great deal to me.”

In the future, the Coming Out Colton star hoped to form an “emotional connection” with a man.

He confessed, “I’ve never allowed myself to.”

“It’s never been in my cards to let myself get there, and I desperately want to.”

… I want someone who can push and challenge me in all the right ways.”

In September 2021, Us revealed that Underwood is dating Brown.

Three months later, the reality star explained why his show Coming Out Colton didn’t feature his relationship.

“I’ve been there.”

“I’ve documented my dating life,” he told Us.

“Even before the show, that.

