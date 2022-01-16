Jordan Cashmyer, a former cast member of ’16 and Pregnant,’ died at the age of 26, leaving behind two daughters.

Jordan Cashmyer, alum of ’16 and Pregnant,’ died at the age of 26. He is survived by two daughters.

Howard “Howie” Wood, her representative, confirmed the news to Us Weekly in a statement.

“I received the news last night after returning from a business trip, and all I can say is that this is an incredibly sad day,” Wood said on January 16.

“Jordan sounded happy and healthy the last time I spoke with her.”

I wish people had the chance to meet her outside of her struggles because she was a very sweet and caring person.

I’m thankful for the opportunity to know and work with her over the years.

I hope she is now in a better place because life was not always kind to her.

Sweet girl, rest in peace.”

Dennis M Cashmyer Jr., the 16-year-old and Pregnantstar’s father, shared the news on social media early Sunday.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Dennis wrote on Facebook, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself.

“My oldest and dearest daughter, Jordan, died at the age of 26.

Our hearts are shattered.

“No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this terrible tragedy,” he continued.

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience and respect our privacy at this time.

Our children, granddaughter Lyla, and other family members shower us with love and support.

” he says.

Jordan first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in a 2014 episode where she gave birth to her daughter Genevieve, who is now seven years old.

She gave her boyfriend Derek Taylor’s mother custody rights in 2015, according to Deadline.

Lyla, the reality TV star’s second daughter, was born in June 2021.

On Father’s Day, Dennis shared the news on Facebook.

On June 20, Dennis wrote, “We just got wonderful news!! She’s Here! So happy today!”

“I got to see my beautiful granddaughter today,” he wrote the next day, along with photos of the newborn.

“I’m overjoyed; she’s healthy and lovely.”

Jordan had been going through a lot before Lyla was born.

Jordan and her boyfriend were homeless in Baltimore in early 2014, as depicted in the 16 and Pregnant episode.

In November 2014, she was taken to the hospital after attempting suicide.

