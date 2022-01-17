Jordan Cashmyer appeared in which season of 16 and Pregnant?

Jordan Cashmyer was on which season of 16 and Pregnant?

JORDAN CASHMYER, the star of the TV shows 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26.

The death of the young mother was announced on Sunday, but the cause of death for the former reality TV star is still unknown.

Season 5 Episode 10 of 16 and Pregnant aired in 2014, with Cashmyer as a guest star.

The episode focused on her relationship with Derek Taylor, the father of her first child, and the ups and downs the two faced in their relationship, including homelessness.

Cashmyer’s parents disowned her as a result of her relationship with Taylor.

Genevieve (Evie) Shae Taylor, the couple’s first child, was born in 2014.

The couple’s breakup was revealed at the end of the episode.

The death of Jordan Cashmyer, a former MTV star, was confirmed by a medical examiner on January 16, 2022, according to TMZ.

Her death is still a mystery.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Cashmyer’s father Dennis Cashmyer Jr. wrote on Facebook on Sunday, confirming his daughter’s death.

Jordan, my oldest and most cherished daughter, died at the age of 26.

“Our hearts have been torn to shreds.

Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

Evie, 7, and Lyla, a newborn, were Cashmyer’s daughters.

Derek Taylor is Evie’s father, and Michael Schaffer is Lyla’s father.

Cashmyer had to temporarily relinquish her parental rights to Taylor’s mother in 2015 due to her alleged drug addiction and mental health issues.

Despite her death, Cashmyer continued to work on her health, and she celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.