Jordan Cashmyer had a girlfriend, but who was she?

Jordan Cashmyer dated who?

Jordan Cashmyer, a former reality television star, was confirmed dead on January 16, 2022.

Cashmyer was best known for her 2014 appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Derek Taylor is a writer and a musician.

In 2014, Derek Taylor and Cashmyer made an appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

She became homeless after the couple couldn’t find work after she was allegedly disowned by her own family.

After the show, they parted ways.

In 2017, Taylor began dating Cella, according to reports.

Michael Schaffer is a well-known author.

Michael Schaffer, Jordan’s fiancé, died shortly after her second daughter was born, at the age of 30.

Lyla was born in the summer of 2021.

Cashmyer passed away months after Schaffer.

Dennis Cashmyer Jr., Jordan’s father, confirmed his daughter’s death on Facebook on Sunday: “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants.”

Jordan, my oldest and dearest daughter, died at the age of 26.”

The cause of Cashmyer’s death is unknown.

Genevieve Taylor, seven years old, and Lyla, a newborn, are Cashmyer’s only survivors.

Genevieve’s father is Derek Taylor, and Lyla’s father is Michael Schaffer.

Cashmyer had to sign over her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015 because she was allegedly struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues.

Jordan, fortunately, had started working on her health and had celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.