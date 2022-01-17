Jordan Cashmyer of 16 and Pregnant appears happy in final photos with her newborn daughter Lyla, just weeks before her death at the age of 26.

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in 16 and Pregnant, is seen in final photos with her newborn daughter Lyla, just weeks before her death at the age of 26.

The MTV star died over the weekend, but the cause of death is unknown.

Jordan was first introduced to the public during an episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2014, when she gave birth to her first daughter, Genevieve, who is now seven years old.

Lyla, the young mother’s second child, was born in June of the previous year.

Jordan posted an update on her newborn and a sweet photo of the two of them a few weeks before her untimely death.

She shared a sweet photo of the mother and daughter snuggled up close.

Jordan clutched Lyla in her arms as they stared at the camera.

While the baby was a little grumpy, Jordan was all smiles in the photo.

Friends, family, and fans remarked at the time, in late November, to tell the 16 and Pregnant star how beautiful they both looked and how happy they were to see her looking so happy.

“Wow! I love that smile! The two of you are stunning together,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful baby girl and Momma!” exclaimed another.

“The two most beautiful girls I ever did see!” said a third.

“You’re such a strong mama, Jordan, and I’m so proud of you!”

Jordan’s fiance and baby daddy, Michael Schaffer, died just months before she died, according to The Sun.

Michael’s “beloved fiancée-in-love, Jordan Cashmyer, and daughter, Lyla Nalani Schaffer,” according to his obituary from September 2021, were his only survivors.

“Extremely loyal and devoted father, partner, son, brother, and friend,” Michael was said to be.

“With his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, and his generous and respectful nature, he brought great joy and warmth to everyone he met,” the obituary continued.

“He had a deep love for his work and career as a chef, which he demonstrated both at home cooking for his family and at work in world-class fine dining restaurants.

“Michael was a spiritual man who believed in the virtue of unconditional love.

He will be missed for the rest of my life.”

Donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness were requested by the family.

The Maryland Coroner’s Office was unable to provide The Sun with confirmation of the cause of death.

Jordan gave birth to her daughter Genevieve with baby daddy Derek Taylor on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before welcoming Lyla with Michael.

Genevieve

