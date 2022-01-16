Jordan Cashmyer, star of 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26.

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in a 2014 episode, died at the age of 26.

According to reports, the young mother has previously struggled with addiction.

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26.

The reality star’s death was confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner to E! News on Jan.

Despite the fact that no cause of death was given, 16 people died.

Jordan’s father, Dennis Cashmeyer, Jr., wrote on his Facebook page, “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” along with a black and white photo of Jordan.

“My oldest and dearest daughter, Jordan, died at the age of 26.

Our hearts have been torn to shreds.

“No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy,” the post added, tagging Jordan’s mother, Jessica Cashmyer.

Please keep in mind that our privacy is being respected at this time.

Our children, granddaughter Lyla, and other family members have shown us their love and support.”

Jordan and her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor, as well as their daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor, appeared on the MTV series in 2014.

The young mom’s desperate struggles with unemployment, homelessness, and being disowned by her family due to her parents’ disapproval of her relationship with Derek were documented in their episode.

Jordan’s anguish persisted behind the scenes.

Jordan signed over temporary custody of Evie to Derek’s mother in 2015 after Jordan and Derek divorced.

Jordan, who had reportedly struggled with addiction, was arrested for drug possession two years later, according to Deadline and other outlets.

Jordan appeared to be making progress in her life before her untimely death.

She celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021, according to reports.

Jordan’s death was confirmed by a representative for E! News on the evening of January.

15

“It’s a very sad day today.”

He described Jordan as “a sweet and caring person.”

“When we last spoke, she appeared to be in good mental and physical shape.

I wish people had the chance to know her for more than her struggles.

I was always rooting for her and thankful for the opportunity to know and work with her all these years…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead At 26