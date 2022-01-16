Jordan Cashmyer, the star of 16 and Pregnant, died at the age of 26. The cause of death is unknown.

Jordan Cashmyer, the star of 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26. The cause of death is unknown.

The young mother’s death was confirmed on Sunday.

On Sunday, a medical examiner confirmed the death of the former MTV star to TMZ.

However, according to the outlet, no cause or manner of death has yet been revealed.

Jordan, her boyfriend Derek Taylor, and their daughter Evie made an appearance on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2014.

The show depicted the young parents’ heartbreaking story as they were homeless as Jordan prepared to give birth.

Her family didn’t approve of her relationship with Derek, and the then-pregnant teen was effectively disowned as a result.

Despite the fact that the couple did not go on to tell their story in one of the franchise spinoffs, they struggled as they raised their daughter.

