Jordan Cashmyer’s baby daddy Derek Taylor sends a ‘cold-hearted’ tweet after her death, shocking fans of 16 and Pregnant.

Jordan Cashmyer’s baby daddy Derek Taylor posted a “cold-hearted” tweet after her recent death at the age of 26. 16 andamp; Pregnant fans were shocked.

Derek’s reaction to Jordan’s death was shared on Instagram by a Teen Mom’s Shaderoom.

According to the caption, the former 16 and Pregnant star had “no reaction to the news of his child’s mother’s death.”

“I’m really sorry for your and your daughter’s loss,” a fan tweeted with a red heart emoji.

“We didn’t lose anything,” Derek replied.

Jordan, Derek, and their daughter Genevieve all appeared on the MTV show in 2014.

Following their appearance on the reality show, the couple broke up.

Jordan then gave Derek’s mother temporary custody of their son in 2015.

Jordan did not have a relationship with her daughter, according to reports.

Fans slammed Derek for being “heartless” and “cold-hearted” in the comments section.

“All I’m saying is it should have been kept to self,” one fan said.

Thank you, that would have sufficed.”

“It’s still very sad to be this cold about a life lost,” another fan wrote.

Their daughter will one day feel the pain of her mother’s death.”

“His poor daughter did lose the chance at a future with her mama,” a third supporter added.

And it’s a tragedy.”

“Still sad and childish,” a fourth person added.

“Ouch…that’s so harsh,” one commentator said.

The former TV star died on January 16, 2022, but the cause of death is unknown.

Jordan’s tragic death was confirmed by a medical examiner to TMZ.

Her cause of death, however, had not been revealed, according to the outlet.

Jordan had been struggling with mental health issues, addiction, and suicidal thoughts, according to TMZ.

In a Facebook post, Jordan’s father, Dennis M Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his late daughter’s death.

Dennis wrote, “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” alongside a black and white photo of Jordan.

Jordan, my oldest and most cherished daughter, died at the age of 26.

“Our hearts have been torn to shreds.

“No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy,” he continued.

“At this time, please understand and respect our privacy.

“We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla, and family members,” Dennis concluded.

