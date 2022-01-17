Jordan Cashmyer’s fiance, Michael Schaffer, died just four months before she died unexpectedly.

Jordan’s death was confirmed by her family on January 16, when she was only 26 years old.

The cause of death for the former 16 and Pregnant actress is currently unknown.

Michael Schaffer, Jordan’s fiancee and baby daddy, died on September 9, 2021, according to The Sun.

Michael is survived by his “beloved fiancée-in-love, Jordan Cashmyer, and daughter, Lyla Nalani Schaffer,” according to his obituary.

“Extremely loyal and devoted father, partner, son, brother, and friend,” Michael was described.

“He was a bright light in the lives of everyone he knew, and with his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and generous and respectful nature, he brought great joy and warmth to everyone he met,” the obituary continued.

“He was a chef with a deep passion for his work and career, both at home cooking for his family and in world-class fine dining restaurants.

Michael was also a spiritual man who believed in the importance of unconditional love.

He’ll be remembered for the rest of his life.”

Donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness were requested by the family.

Jordan and Lyla have a GoFundMe account set up by Michael’s sister.

“In life, things happen over which we have no control,” read the page, which raised (dollar)7,899

Mike’s earthly existence has come to an end.

Mike was head over heels in love with Jordan, and having Lyla in his life was the cherry on top.

I’m hoping that we can all pitch in to help Jordan pay for Mike’s funeral without putting a financial strain on her.

“Thank you very much.”

The Maryland Coroner’s Office was unable to provide The Sun with confirmation of the cause of death.

Jordan’s final Facebook photos showed her sober and happy.

In January 2021, she marked a year of sobriety.

Jordan has struggled with addiction throughout his life.

She was arrested on June 15, 2017, for one count of marijuana possession and three counts of drug paraphernalia possession, according to RadarOnline.com.

The black bag contained three clear pipes containing a burnt residue of a white powdered substance,” according to the police report obtained by the outlet.

The clear pipes have a burnt residue that is consistent with crack cocaine… The clear pipes are used to inhale narcotics.”

Two hypodermic syringes and a charred spoon were also discovered by police.

The syringes and spoon were allegedly used to make heroin, according to the report.

On June 20, 2017, she was arrested for two counts of non-marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

