Jordan Cashmyer’s fiancee, Michael Schaffer, died of a heroin overdose only four months before she died.

Jordan Cashmyer’s fiance, Michael Schaffer, died of a heroin overdose just four months before she died.

Jordan’s tragic death was confirmed by her family on January 16, when she died at the age of 26.

The cause of death for the former 16 and Pregnant star is currently unknown.

Michael, Jordan’s fiance and baby daddy, died on September 9, 2021, according to The Sun.

“Heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl intoxication,” according to a Maryland coroner’s office, was the cause of death.

“Undetermined” is the method.

Michael is survived by his “beloved fiancée-in-love, Jordan Cashmyer, and daughter, Lyla Nalani Schaffer,” according to his obituary.

“Extremely loyal and devoted father, partner, son, brother, and friend,” Michael was described as.

“He was a bright light in the lives of everyone he knew, and his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, as well as his generous and respectful nature, brought great joy and warmth to everyone he met,” the obituary continued.

“He was a chef with a deep passion for his work and career, both at home cooking for his family and in world-class fine dining restaurants.

Michael was also a spiritual man who believed in the virtue of unconditional love for others.

He’ll be remembered for the rest of his life.”

Donations should be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, according to the family’s request.

Jordan and Lyla also have a GoFundMe account set up by Michael’s sister.

“In life, things happen over which we have no control,” the page, which raised (dollar)7,899, read.

Mike’s time on this planet has come to an end.

Mike was head over heels in love with Jordan, and having Lyla was the cherry on top.

I’m hoping that we can all pitch in to help Jordan pay for Mike’s funeral without putting a financial strain on her.

“I appreciate it.”

Jordan’s final Facebook photos showed her sober and happy.

In January 2021, she marked a year of sobriety.

Jordan has battled addiction throughout his life.

According to RadarOnline.com, she was arrested on June 15, 2017 for one count of possession of not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The black bag contained three clear pipes containing a burnt residue of a white powdered substance,” according to the police report obtained by the outlet.

The clear pipes have a burnt residue that looks like crack cocaine… The clear pipes are used to inhale narcotics.”

Two hypodermic syringes and a charred spoon were also discovered by police.

The syringes and spoon were allegedly used to make heroin, according to the report.

On June 20, 2017, she was arrested again for two counts of non-marijuana possession…

