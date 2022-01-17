Jordan Cashmyer’s rehab friend, who ‘just celebrated one year sober from drugs,’ was’shocked’ by death.

Jordan’s rehab friend Kyle spoke exclusively to The Sun, as he last saw her in person in January 2021 at her one-year clean and baby gender reveal party.

Jordan was extremely supportive of Kyle while he was in rehab, according to Kyle.

“She always had the most beautiful smile,” he said.

She’d always be there for you, or say something amusing to help someone in need.

“We all pitched in to help each other out.”

“I saw the news on Facebook and was shocked because I thought she was doing so well,” Kyle said when he first learned of the tragic death.

“I saw her when she had her baby’s gender revealed and celebrated a year [clean].”

That’s why I came to her aid.

She was overjoyed to see me.”

Jordan was living with her fiancé, Michael Schaffer, and their daughter, Lyla, whom they had welcomed into the family last year.

Michael died of an overdose of “heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl” four months before Jordan in September 2021, according to The Sun.

“I was completely taken aback,” Kyle continued.

She was a lovely young lady.

“However, she had it tough.”

Kyle said he rarely discussed her daughter Genevieve with her during their recovery time together because he “never really asked a lot because he knew it was a touchy situation,” and he “never really asked a lot because he knew it was a touchy situation.”

Jordan welcomed Genevieve with her ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor in season five of 16 and Pregnant.

Because of Jordan’s addiction, Derek and his mother have custody of Genevieve.

“I think she was able to see Evie a couple times and talk to her when she could call from rehab,” Kyle said of the baby daddy drama.

“I liked Jordan,” Jordan’s encouraging pal concluded.

She was a wonderful person with a golden heart.

You know, it was messed up.”

Michael was referred to as an “extremely talented…

