Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama, says her father died and the pain is “unfathomable” as her ex welcomes their love child.

JORDAN Craig, Tristan Thompson’s birth mother, has lost her father, Carl.

Over the weekend, the movie producer passed away, having worked on films such as Mo’ Money and House Party 3 as well as television shows such as Real Husbands of Hollywood and The Bobby Brown Story.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

Jordan wrote on Instagram on Thursday about her feelings.

“Waking up every day and facing this new reality is the hardest thing for me,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure if or when I’ll be able to accept this, let alone write about you in the past tense.”

“You are the PERFECT Husband of 38 years, Girl Father of 3, Brother of 6, Friend and Colleague to so many.

“Growing up, all of my peers saw you as their father figure…that’s how dedicated you were to being the perfect example of a Father, and I know I’m the luckiest girl on the planet to have you as my own!”

“Today, despite the fact that my pain is unbearable, I can only thank you for properly preparing me for this time throughout my life.”

“You have unquestionably provided me with all of the tools, wisdom, and knowledge I require to succeed in this world on my own.”

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have also expressed their condolences.

“This one hurts a lot…You taught me so much about this business,” Tiffany Haddish wrote.

You pushed, scolded, advised, and congratulated me.

I adore you and will always remember you in my heart and mind.

“Heartbroken to hear about Carl Craig’s passing,” Tisha Campbell expressed her sorrow.

What a wonderful person, and I’ll never forget our lunches on set and our insightful discussions about everything from business to religion.”

“He was such a creative andamp; kind gentleman!” Vivica A Fox said, adding, “Prayers Up!”

Jordan finds herself a bystander in the unfolding baby scandal drama involving her ex-boyfriend Tristan as she grieves.

Jordan is a lifestyle blogger and social media influencer who runs her own website where she promotes healthy living and style.

Tristan and she met in 2014 and dated for about two years.

Prince, their 5-year-old son, is theirs to share.

The couple broke up in 2016, but it’s unclear when exactly.

In August of that year, Tristan began dating Khloe Kardashian, but he has always maintained that he and Jordan had already broken up before they met.

In July of this year, he addressed the…

