Jordan Kimball, alum of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ marries Christina Creedon.

Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedon on Saturday at The Wynden in Houston, Texas.

Jordan announced the news on Instagram, where he shared several photos from their wedding day.

Jordan smiles lovingly at his bride as she grins at the camera in the first shot.

Jordan also shared photos of Christina walking down the aisle, leaving their wedding hand in hand, and being driven away together.

The shots also gave fans a better look at the couple’s reception and cake, as well as a closer look at the bride’s stunning off-the-shoulder, lace-adorned gown.

“My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!” Jordan captioned his Instagram post.

“I truly believe you were sent into my life from on high, and I promise you all of my love for the rest of my life; I love you Mrs.

“Kimball, all the time.”

Christina, a teacher, also posted photos from the wedding and a sweet message to her husband.

“I am so proud to be your wife, Jordan Kelly,” she wrote.

“You are my best friend and a constant in my life.

Beyond the moon and all the stars, I adore you.

“Here’s to the rest of our lives, honey.”

Jordan and Christina started dating in the year of 2019.

Jordan proposed to his now-wife in December 2020, a month after gushing about her on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

He said, “I think Christina is definitely The One.”

“I have no reservations or doubts about that.”

She knows how I feel, and the rest of the world may soon find out.”

Jordan first appeared on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin’s season.

He then appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he was engaged to Jenna Cooper for a short time.

After a public feud, the two split up in 2018.

He returned to BiP for season 6, but left after the first week.

