Jordan Kimball of Bachelor Nation Marries Christina Creedon: ‘It Was an Emotional Night’

Jordan Kimball married Christina Creedonon on January 15, according to Us Weekly.

“Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her [walk down the aisle]in her dress, [I started crying],” the Bachelorette alum, 30, told Us, adding that he “definitely” thought he’d be able to keep it together.

“I’ve realized how important she is to me since that moment.”

I mean, I’ve never loved her as much as I do today, crying in front of lifelong friends and family and everything.”

“The entire day I was so calm,” Creedon continued.

I was just in such a good mood.

Then, just as I was about to begin walking down the street with my father, I had a nervous breakdown.

“I couldn’t seem to stop crying.”

Kimball was introduced to Bachelor Nation during Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

He was back on Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 5 and 6.

In 2019, he met Creedon at LAX airport, where he assisted her with her luggage, shortly after his stint on the ABC shows ended.

Kimball told Us, “It feels like it happened so quickly.”

“I was taken aback by this love.

She’s the sweetest person I’ve ever met.

… I’m overwhelmed by how sweet, genuine, and true her heart is.

I have the impression that I am a guardian.

I’m here to back her up.

We always have different points of view, but I’d say that coming from The Bachelor to this, The Bachelor prepared me in such a way that I was ready to take it seriously.

I was ready to be funny and be myself — and after seeing myself on TV, there are parts of what I did that I really enjoyed and laughed at.

And, while I’m not a huge fan, you can learn from anything.

And I believe that’s what I’ve done with it: I’ve grown from it.”

When he proposed on Christmas Eve in December 2020, we broke the news to you.

“We built a house last year and finished it this summer.”

It’s just been ‘Wow.’ With the wedding planning, it’s just been ‘Wow.’ We got through it, and the fact that we still got married after all of that is amazing.

