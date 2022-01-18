Jordan Kimball of Bachelor Nation weds Christina Creedon in a wedding in Texas.

Over the holiday weekend, Jordan Kimball, a former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, married Christina Creedon.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Cheers to forever loving you.”

Jordan Kimball’s happily ever after has turned out to be even better than he could have imagined.

On March 15, the Bachelor in Paradise alum married Christina Creedon at The Wynden in Houston, Texas, in front of family and close friends.

He wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the ceremony, “My dear Christina, you are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you!”

“I adore our unfailing and reassuring love.

I truly believe you were sent into my life from on high, and I promise you all of my love for the rest of my life.”

“Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife,” Christina added.

You are my steadfast companion and best friend.

I adore you more than the moon and all the stars in the sky.

“Here’s to the rest of your life, honey.”

The couple’s first dance was to Allison Krauss’ “When You Say Nothing at All,” according to Us Weekly, which broke the news first. A reception followed with dinner and a delicious cake from Susie’s Cakes.

The bride told the publication, “Our wedding planner was Pamela Sparks, and she made everything just so easy.”

“I’m not a big planner, but she made everything so simple for us.”

Jordan was introduced to the public during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

Later, on Bachelor in Paradise, he proposed to Jenna Cooper on a beach in Mexico.

They ended their relationship shortly after the reunion episode.

Jordan and Christina met at LAX airport in 2019 when he assisted the elementary school teacher with her luggage in a classic love story.

As far as we know, the rest is history.

“All it took from you was a smile to bring me to a place where I’ve turned a corner in my soul, to put me on a mission to find my highest self,” Jordan wrote in November.

“That smile where I can truly see the kindness in you, the kind of smile that I hope is the last thing I ever see on this Earth because without it, I would be eternally lost.”

