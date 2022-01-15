25 Facts About Jordana Brewster (‘The Poop Emoji Is Definitely My Most Used Emoji’)

25 Interesting Facts About Jordana Brewster (‘The Poop Emoji Is Definitely My Most Used Emoji’)

Jordana Brewster has been a part of the Fast and Furious film franchise since she was a teenager, but there are still a few things that fans don’t know about her.

As a result, Us Weekly asked her to share 25 fun facts about herself, covering everything from her hidden talents to her favorite meal to her typical weekend plans and pet peeve.

Scroll down to learn more about the 41-year-old F9 actress, who shares Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5, with her ex-husband Andrew Form.

My favorite vacation spot is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

One of my favorite writers is Virginia Woolf.

My favorite of her books is Orlando: A Biography.

The NeverEnding Story was my first film.

It was 1984!

One of the most significant individuals in my life is my best friend.

They are well-aware of who they are.

I’m not someone who despises social media.

It is, in my opinion, a good way to connect with people.

My final meal would be cacio e pepe pasta.

A dog is my preferred animal.

One of my favorite weekend activities is entertaining.

Spending time quietly with friends and family, usually while sipping a rum cocktail, is another way for me to unwind.

eleventh century

I despise nosy people!

Without a doubt, the poop emoji is my most frequently used emoji.

Despite the fact that I already feel like I’m working in my dream job, I occasionally worry that I’m not living up to my full potential.

I can produce massive bubblegum bubbles.

My first acting role was on All My Children, a popular daytime drama, in 1995.

I was 15 at the time.

My weakness is a lava roasted Manhattan made with Zacapa Rum (rum, spiced cacao vermouth, mezcal, bitters, and marshmallow).

The finishing touch is a marshmallow on top of the drink.

I’m currently watching Succession on TV.

I’m a huge fan of The Other Two as well.

Guatemala is a destination on my bucket list.

Driving is one of my favorite pastimes.

I can make a decent breakfast, but that’s about it.

My very first show was with Salt-N-Pepa.

Although I understand that the majority of people enjoy Instagram, I find it to be a waste of time.

I frequently use the Daily Mail app.

My two sons, Rowan and Julian, are completely reliant on me.

