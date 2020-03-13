Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah Set the Record Straight on Those Breakup Rumors

Don’t believe everything you read folks!

Earlier this week, pop culture fans started wondering where things stand with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah.

What’s the cause for concern? In screengrabs captured by The Shade Room, Dana posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting possible relationship struggles.

“You can’t force someone to stay married to you,” the tweet read. “Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God ain’t in that.” Hmmmm!

But before you speculate too much, the couple attempted to clear the air on social media and make it clear that everything is a-okay.

“Trust me when I say this. If me and my wife were having issues… NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. Lol,” Dana shared on Twitter. He also posted on Instagram with the caption, “The internet is a wild place.” In addition, Jordin appeared to put on a united front when she shared a picture with her husband and their growing baby boy.

“These two are my heart,” she wrote online. “We went ‘fimmin’ before the rain today! Stay safe out there everyone!”

As fans may recall, the couple secretly tied the knot in the summer of 2017. They managed to keep the marriage private until November 2017 when Jordin announced she was expecting.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'” Jordin recalled to People. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

The “No Air” singer added, “I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”