Jordyn Woods flaunts a (dollar)6,000 bag in new photos after Khloe Kardashian chastised her for flaunting her wealth.

After her nemesis Khloe Kardashian was slammed by fans for flaunting her wealth, JORDYN Woods flaunted her (dollar)6,000 bag in her new photos.

In her Instagram photos, Jordyn, 24, strutted around in satin pink pajamas.

Another photo shows the brunette model leaning against a wall and bending her knee.

The founder of the Frst Place app had her toenails painted white and was wearing matching high heels.

She also flaunted her fancy purse, which was fashioned in the shape of a carton of fries.

The price of the “French FriesRainbow” novelty bag is around (dollar)5,700.00.

Crystal fries adorn the pink container, which features a rainbow on the front.

She pretended to be picking a crystal fry from the bag in the final shot.

“If we’re not going to the top, where are we going?” Jordyn wrote alongside a rainbow emoji in the caption of the photo.

Khloe, 37, recently enraged her fans by posting a photo of her daughter True, three, holding a crystal donut purse on Instagram.

True’s legs were surrounded by a donut-shaped bag with diamond-like sprinkles.

“Nothing sweeter than my girl,” Khloe captioned her photo.

True’s outgrown clothes were being sold online at exorbitant prices by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in January.

The “official resale site of the KardashianJenner family,” kardashiankloset.com, recently restocked.

Random Mickey Mouse children’s t-shirts were sold for (dollar)75.

A pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes for kids was selling for around (dollar)250.

And a pair of Fendi children’s jeans cost around (dollar)495.

True’s old clothes were not donated to families in need, causing outrage among Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans.

“Who would pay that much for children’s clothing, let alone used,” one enraged fan said.

Who cares about brand names?

“Why in the world are you selling these?” wrote another irate fan.

“COVID produced a lot of needy families…..Find one…or two…or three…” said a third disgruntled fan.

“Goes to show their level of greed is above average,” a fourth person commented.

“Ummm, the Cat and Jack tights sell for (dollar)6.99 at Target,” a critic pointed out.

“Why are they (dollar)20?” you might wonder.

Despite being treated like family by the Kardashians, Jordyn was caught “making out” with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson in February 2019.

Despite her public apologies, the…

