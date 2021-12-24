Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, appears in a new video without makeup after the Kardashian family severed ties due to a cheating scandal.

After losing her friendship with the Kardashians over her cheating scandal, JORDYN Woods ditched the glam for a natural makeup-free look on Christmas Eve.

In the midst of Tristan Thompson’s numerous scandalous “affairs,” the model has been sharing sexy thirst traps.

Jordyn, 24, shared an intimate selfie without makeup on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

In the photo, the young actress is seen resting on her pillow in only a bra, showcasing her natural beauty.

As the camera panned up and down her face, the influencer blinked into the lens, revealing her wavy hair and long lashes.

Jordyn used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend until she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a make-out scandal.

Despite the drama surrounding the Sacramento Kings player and his various love affairs, the reality star has continued to share sultry photos.

The designer dazzled in a white sheer mini dress with strap-y red stiletto heels earlier this week.

Jordyn wore a cardigan that hung loosely around her shoulders and posed in various positions on a porch outside against a golden hour sunset.

“My presence is a present,” she captioned the image.

Fans praised the model, with one writing, “Stunner,” and another, “Sexy.”

“Jordyn for the win every time,” said a third commentator.

After she allegedly made out with Tristan at a house party, the Kar-Jenners dropped her as a model from their various brands and canceled their joint makeup project with Kylie.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, did break up over the kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined together with their 3-year-old daughter True.

They broke up again this summer after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

Jordyn has since found love with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns.

The couple has been dating for over a year, and they recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Karl-Anthony responded to cheating rumors in March, implying that he may propose to the influencer.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m going to waste my energy on anyone else- gtfoh!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The same haters we have now will be the same when I put that ring on her finger.”

“My relationship is more than solid,” Jordyn wrote at the time.

Despite the TV star’s newfound happiness, issues persist…

