Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, dazzles in a sheer dress and red heels after the Kardashian family severed ties due to a cheating scandal.

Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, dazzles in a sheer dress and red heels after the Kardashian family severed ties following the cheating scandal.

Jordyn used to be Kylie’s best friend until she had a make out scandal with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn wore a white sheer mini dress with red stiletto heels in her Instagram post.

With the cardigan slung off her shoulders, the model posed.

Jordyn posed on a porch in front of a golden hour sunset in various poses.

“My presence is a present,” she captioned the image.

“Stunner,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Sexy.”

“Jordyn for the win every time,” said a third.

The Kardashian-Jenners dropped the long-time family friend as a model from their various brands, as well as the Kylie-Jenner makeup collaboration.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, broke up over the kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their 3-year-old daughter True.

They broke up again this summer after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

After being kicked out of the Kardashian inner circle two years ago, Jordyn has been living the glamorous lifestyle.

Over the years, she has been photographed in a number of sultry outfits that show off her curvy figure.

Jordyn recently posted photos from a photoshoot on Instagram, wearing a revealing bikini top and matching leggings.

Khloe’s foe posed in front of an oversized window with her hands around her legs in the first photo.

The model wore a silver-look choker around her neck and tight swimwear from the Matte Collection.

Jordyn stretched out her arms and crossed her legs against a white wall in the second photo.

She arched her arm in front of the camera, her bikini top almost slipping out.

She ditched the leggings and wore a short skirt to show off her bare legs this time.

“Manifesting something tropic soon,” Jordyn wrote in the caption.

In September, she wore a see-through diamond dress that almost exposed her entire body.

While leaving very little to the imagination…

