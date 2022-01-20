Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s nemesis, teases a clothing line in the wake of the star’s success with Good American.

Jordyn Woods, KHLOE Kardashian’s nemesis, hinted that she may be launching her own clothing line in the wake of the reality star’s success with her Good American line.

Jordyn, 24, held an Instagram Qandamp;A with her fans.

“While I finish these last braids, ask me some questions,” the brunette model said.

“Would you ever start your own clothing line?” one fan inquired.

“I’ve been working on some things,” The Life of Kylie replied in an Instagram story, with a smiling devil emoji.

The founder of the Frst Place app posted a photo of a Chanel blazer.

Khloe, 37, posed in skintight jeans and high heels for her latest Good American ad in December 2021.

The E! star promoted the clothing company’s Black Friday sale on her Instagram stories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore cropped jeans, heels, and a plain black tee in the heavily filtered and vintage-styled photo.

Along with her blonde locks, her neon yellow nails popped.

The Good American site encouraged fans to “shop now” to take advantage of their “cyber week sale,” which included a 25% discount.

Despite being like family to the Kardashians, Jordyn made headlines in February 2019 after she was caught “making out” with Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 30.

Despite the fact that she publicly apologized for her actions, the two continue to feud.

During an appearance on MTV Cribs, the model slammed Khloe for attempting to “cancel” her.

Jordyn had been living with her best friend, Kylie Jenner, 24, before she kissed the basketball player.

The family then severed all ties with Jordyn, including removing her as a model from their various brands and canceling her and Kylie’s joint makeup project.

Khloe and Tristan were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their 3-year-old daughter True, but they split over the summer after more cheating rumors surfaced.

Tristan revealed that he is the father of the baby boy welcomed by his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom he previously had a legal battle.

Jordyn posed in front of an indoor pool in a tight black jumpsuit in January.

Staring into the camera, she appeared emotionless.

“New year, best me,” Jordyn wrote in the caption.

Karl-Anthony Towns, a 26-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player, is the model’s current boyfriend.

As she sat courtside to watch her beau play, Jordy was voted NBA’s hottest girlfriend by fans…

