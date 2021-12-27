Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian’s rival, flaunts her curves in a thong bikini after the reality star dazzles in a silver gown.

After stunning in a silver gown during the holidays, KHLOE Kardashian’s nemesis Jordyn Woods flaunted her sexy curves in a teeny-tiny thong bikini.

In an Instagram Story, Jordyn, 24, shared a photo from her most recent photo shoot.

The brunette model was photographed for the Frst Place app, which she founded.

Khloe’s nemesis was described as “serious goals” in the caption of the Instagram picture.

Jordyn was photographed teasing her booty and curvy backside at the camera.

Her black curly hair cascaded below her shoulders.

In the background, there were tall palm trees and a clear blue pool.

“Let us assist you in putting yourself first,” it said in the text.

Jordyn recently showed off her abs in a red crop top and a cut-out skirt.

“Mrs.” she wrote as a caption on the photo.

“It’s Claus.”

Despite being treated like family by the Kardashians, Jordyn made headlines in February 2019 when she was caught “making out” with Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 30.

Even though she publicly apologized for her actions, the two continue to feud.

During an appearance on MTV cribs, the model slammed the reality star for attempting to “cancel” her.

Jordyn had been living with her best friend, Kylie Jenner, 24, before her kiss with the basketball player.

The family then severed all ties with Jordyn, including removing her as a model from all of their brands and canceling their joint makeup project with Kylie.

Khloe and Tristan were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their three-year-old daughter True, but they split over the summer after more cheating rumors surfaced.

Tristan is currently battling his mistress Maralee Nichols, who is the mother of his alleged love child, in court.

When Maralee revealed she has herpes, his love scandal took a dramatic turn.

The NBA player was omitted from the Kardashian family’s holiday photos.

True was photographed wearing red-brown, fuzzy loungewear from the Skims line by Khloe.

Kris Jenner, 66, took part in the shoot with her grandchildren despite the fact that Tristan was missing.

Khloe, 37, recently shared a series of tantalizing photos and videos of her stunning ensemble.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted her curves in a sequined silver figure-hugging gown.

For the holiday event, Khloe wore her blonde hair straight down.

