Jordyn Woods REPLACES Khloe Kardashian as the NBA’s hottest girlfriend as she stands courtside watching Karl-Anthony Towns.

As she sat courtside to watch her beau Karl-Anthony Towns, JORDYN Woods snatched the NBA’s hottest girlfriend title from her nemesis Khloe Kardashian.

Before Jordyn swooped in, Khloe’s past NBA lovers referred to her as the “Queen of the Court.”

Before heading to a game to support her boyfriend, the 24-year-old took a series of photos in her all-black casual attire.

She posted photos of herself modeling for the camera on Instagram while a black car warmed up at the end of the walkway.

While photographing the wintry landscape behind her, she wore black leggings, a matching shirt, and snow boots, which she topped with a puffy Prada zip-up jacket.

The former reality star wore her hair in a tight ponytail with a pair of barrettes on the side to keep any loose strands in place.

From her courtside seat at the game, she accessorized with a glitzy black handbag, giving fans a closer look at the accessory.

“Switched up the climate,” Jordyn captioned the photo.

Another photo showed the socialite standing on the court with her man, their faces lit up with big smiles.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony made their relationship public in September when they posted a photo together on Instagram.

After being shunned by the Kardashians for kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the model moved on with the Minnesota Timberwolves player.

Jordyn lost her best friend Kylie Jenner as well as Khloe Kardashian for being Tristan’s original mistress as a result of the 2019 incident.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, broke up over the world-famous kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic when they were quarantined together with their three-year-old daughter True.

They broke up over the summer after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

Khloe’s life was thrown into disarray earlier this month when it was revealed that the Sacramento Kings player fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

With ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, he has a five-year-old son, Prince.

Despite the scandal, the insider claimed that the couple is primarily “focused on co-parenting True.”

Jordyn seems to be doing just fine since being kicked out of the Kardashian family, as her NBA star beau gifted her a (dollar)150K car last month.

For the photo, she dressed up in her Christmas pajamas and posed in front of her brand-new Porsche Taycan.

The brown luxury car was adorned with a white bow, and Jordyn appeared to have been given a jacket by Louis…

