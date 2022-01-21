Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, says he was “always nervous” around his father as a child.

Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, says he was “always nervous” around his father when he was a kid.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his youngest son, Joseph Baena, appear to be a close-knit family.

They frequently appear on each other’s social media pages, smiling and posting pictures of themselves doing things they enjoy together.

However, Baena admitted that getting to this point with Schwarzenegger took some time.

Baena was “always nervous” around his father when he was younger.

With his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has four children.

The world was shocked in 2011 when it was revealed that the Terminator actor had a child outside of his marriage.

Baena was born in October 1997 to Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena, a Schwarzenegger family housekeeper.

Shriver’s son Christopher was born five days after he was born.

The entire family, including Schwarzenegger, assumed Baena was Patty’s son with her then-husband at the time.

Schwarzenegger, however, told People that he began to suspect the truth when Baena was 7 or 8 years old and “began to look like me.”

Shriver and Schwarzenegger divorced shortly before the scandal broke out.

Schwarzenegger went on to financially support Baena.

He purchased a home for Baena and Patty and even contributed to Baena’s education.

Is Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, close to his four half-siblings?

Baena recently talked about being Schwarzenegger’s son on the podcast Unwaxed.

He admitted that it took some time for the two of them to form a strong bond.

“It took a little while for me and my dad to get really close and just, like, I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Baena said of her relationship with her father.

“I grew up with my mother, and I was always nervous because I didn’t want him to think badly of me and think, ‘What the hell is this guy doing? He’s always partying.'”

“It’s like awesome now,” he added.

My father and I are extremely close, and we joke around about everything.

He is always interested in hearing about the drama.

‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls,’ he says.

Baena is now 24 years old and attempting to make a living.

He’s been doing some acting and recently got his real estate license.

Baena has a podcast called… in addition to all of this.

