Joseph Baena Gives a Rare Look Inside His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Relationship

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Gives An Inside Look At His Father’s Relationship

In a new podcast interview, Joseph Baena talked about introducing a girlfriend to his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“He’s always interested in hearing about the drama,” Joseph explained.

It’s not as difficult as it sounds to introduce your girlfriend to the Terminator.

For 24-year-old Joseph Baena, having Arnold Schwarzenegger as a father comes with a slew of benefits, including invaluable career advice and award-winning fitness advice.

In the month of January,

On the Unwaxedpodcast episode 17, Joseph was asked to describe what it’s like to introduce a girlfriend to a father like Arnold.

As it turns out, California’s former governor is more than welcoming.

“I’ve only introduced him to three girls.”

Joseph told co-hosts Sistine and Sophia Stallone, “It was fine.”

“I also want to point out that it took a while for me and my father to get really close and just joke around with him and talk about anything.”

“I grew up with my mother, and I was always nervous,” he continued.

And I didn’t want him to think badly of me and say things like, “Oh, what the hell is this guy doing? He’s always partying.”

Mildred Baena, Arnold’s former housekeeper with whom he had an affair while married to ex-wife Maria Shriver, is Joseph’s mother.

In 2011, the actor admitted to being Joseph’s father.

The father-son duo is closer than ever these days, with Arnold always eager to hear about Joseph’s latest and greatest adventures.

“I’m very close to my father, and we always joke about everything,” Joseph explained.

“He’s always interested in hearing about the drama.”

‘Tell me everything! Tell me the drama,’ he says.

‘Tell me about these young ladies.'”

“Introducing the girls to him because he’s outgoing has been great,” the young actor continued.

He takes it so lightly.

When I’ve invited a girl over for dinner or something, we’ve always dressed up a little bit and he’s still in his sweatpants.

‘What are you guys dressed up for?’ he asks.

Joseph has no regrets about not using his father’s last name, despite having a great deal of respect for him.

He stated, “I’m doing my own thing.”

“I’m already accomplishing and progressing toward my goal…

