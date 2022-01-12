Joseph Mazzello, who played Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park as a child, is unrecognizable 28 years later.

Joseph Mazzello, who played Tim Murphy in Jurassic Park as a child, is unrecognizable after 28 years.

It’s been nearly three decades since the classic film Jurassic Park was released, but it’s still as memorable as ever.

The 1993 film gained a cult following and went on to become a massive franchise.

Fans of the original will recall its stars, siblings Tim and Lex Murphy, who managed to avoid being eaten by dinosaurs throughout the film.

Tim was played by Joe Mazzello, who was only ten years old at the time, and his on-screen sister was played by Ariana Richards, who was 14.

The film was a huge deal for both kids at the time, as it was shot just off the coast of Costa Rica, and it launched their careers in the industry.

Jurassic Park was released in June 1993, and the child actors have, of course, grown up in the intervening 28 years.

Joe Mazzello has done a lot since his big break in Jurassic Park, and at 38 years old, he is almost unrecognizable.

The child actor grew up in Hyde Park, New York, and was born in the Rhinebeck area.

His parents owned a dance studio, so he was already talented in a variety of areas, which led him to pursue a degree in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California.

According to reports, he was admitted to the USC School of Cinematic Arts in 2001 after receiving a glowing recommendation from none other than Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg.

He joked that he paid for his education with money he earned from a cameo in the film’s 1997 sequel.

Joe continued to act after graduation, landing some amazing roles.

He played Scott in the 2004 teen horror film The Hollow and starred as Justin Lamond in an episode of CSI in 2003.

Following that, he appeared in a few TV and film roles, but one of his most well-known roles is in the 2010 film The Social Network.

Joe portrayed Dustin Moskovitz, a co-founder of Facebook with the film’s protagonist, Mark Zuckerberg.

Joe appeared alongside Rami Malek in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Joe played John Deacon, Queen’s bass guitarist, and played a key role in the Tony Award-winning production.

In 2019, he was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for that role.