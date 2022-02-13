Joseph Sikora, author of ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ says he expects some crossovers in the future.

Joseph Sikora of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ says he expects some crossovers in the future.

The Joseph Sikora-led Tommy spinoff Power Book IV: Force has finally premiered, and fans are already settling in to watch it.

Following the deaths of LaKeisha Grant (LaLa Anthony) and James “Ghost” St. Clair,

Tommy has left New York in an attempt to rebuild and begin a new chapter after Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death.

He’s only been in Chicago for a few weeks, but he’s already making waves.

Will Forcecrossover occur in the future with other Power Universe spinoffs?

Tommy’s Origin Story Will Be Revealed in ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ According to Joseph Sikora.

Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the Tommy Egan series, has finally been released after much anticipation.

Tommy’s adventures in Chicago are chronicled in this series.

Entertainment Weekly quoted Sikora as saying, “It’s really f***ing good.”

“It’s going to be a hit with the public.”

To not only survive, but potentially thrive — and possibly leave — I believe it will take all of Tommy’s facets that we’ve built up to this point.

You don’t know if it’ll be one city then another, if he’ll keep bopping or what connections he’ll need to make.”

Fans are wondering if Force will cross over with Ghost now that the series has finally begun.

“I believe that as time goes on, there will likely be more and more crossovers,” Sikora told Newsweek.

“The more well-known Tommy becomes in Chicago, the more buzz he generates, and the more people know about him.”

We live in the information age, and it’s nearly impossible to remain anonymous.

As a result, anything can happen in that universe.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the two worlds collide.

With his mother in witness protection and no one else in his life he can trust, Tariq St.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) may be forced to seek help from Tommy.

“I can’t say [whether Tariq will seek out Tommy], but you know he’ll need uncle Tommy’s help at some point,” Sikora told Express.

This doesn’t seem too far-fetched, given that Ghost and Force are set in the same time period, especially since Tommy made an appearance in the show’s first season finale.”

But now that Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Gabriela Curnen) has made an appearance on Ghost’s season 2 finale,…

