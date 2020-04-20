Josh Brolin Apologizes After “Irresponsible” Visit to Dad James and Barbra Streisand’s Home

Josh Brolin is apologizing after a close visit with his famous parents.

Just last week, the actor went to James Brolin and Barbra Streisand‘s house with his son and wife Kathryn Brolin for a brief visit.

“I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!” Barbra shared on Instagram. “P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well—we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!”

Kathryn later commented, “We love you! So happy to see your faces.”

Ultimately, some social media followers suggested that the famous family wasn’t following social distancing guidelines and being extra safe during the Coronavirus pandemic. Josh saw the comments and decided to apologize online.

“My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility,” Josh shared in an Instagram video. “We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don’t have a pool and I think it was irresponsible.”

He continued, “It’s hard to be honest sometimes, it’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Well maybe I screwed up.’ and I knew that was in the air.”

While Josh told his followers that his family has been “very responsible,” this specific decision may not have been the smartest one.

“The responses brought me back to my own truth. It’s humbling as hell because I know there are some people out there with no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that is created from your own psychic weight,” he explained. “But I know for me that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologize about that.”

Josh added, “My apologies and I’m not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure that we get through this—even if we go overboard and are too protective. At least we’re doing this for a reason. We’ll look back on this as being a short time for a very long-term solution and a long life.”