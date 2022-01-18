Josh Dallas’ Sperm Was Offered by Ginnifer Goodwin to Her Best Friend

Husband Josh Dallas’ Sperm Was Offered to Ginnifer Goodwin’s Best Friend

Ginnifer Goodwinonce gave her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a friend who wanted to start a family as a single mother.

The actress, 43, said on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw on Friday, January 14. “My husband and best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications,'” she said.

“And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’ At one point, I was like, ‘No, but seriously, we could make this happen.’

There would be more Joshes in the world as a result.

‘And I really like that photo.’

The Big Love alum recalled that her friend thought her idea was “really sweet.”

“I was like, ‘Look, there are turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not going to be in the kid’s life,” Goodwin reflected on how she tried to persuade her 43-year-old Once Upon a Time co-star into the plan.

You’re in my best friend’s life,'” she says.

Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5, are her two sons from her marriage to the Kentucky native.

The couple married in California in April 2014, and their sons were born in May 2014 and June 2016, respectively.

In January 2020, Goodwin told Us Weekly exclusively that she and the actor require “a village” to help them go on “day dates” while raising their children.

“We’ll just cook together for a long time or go to a museum,” the Mona Lisa Smile actress said at the time, adding that they also “like movies” and “dinner [in]downtown Los Angeles.”

Goodwin went on to say that the couple was “in a good place” with their two children.

“I believe we’ll be a foursome for the time being.”

Dallas gushed to Us exclusively about Oliver’s daily milestones when the couple first became parents.

In 2016, the star of Manifest boasted, “He can climb the stairs like a ninja… hold his own bottle.”

“As a parent, you’re amazed by a new milestone every day.

… Sleep is a tricky devil.

I’m never able to get ahold of it.

There’s another person you need to look after.

You’re no longer concerned with yourself.

However, doing so is a pleasure.

“He’s my little dude,” says the narrator.

“[Dallas] has not,” the new mom added.

