Josh Duggar allegedly molested minors in the family home, according to a leaked report. The Duggar sisters are reportedly in talks with police to settle their lawsuit.

The Duggar sisters are reportedly in talks with police to settle a lawsuit alleging Josh molested minors in the family home, according to a leaked report.

“The purpose of the settlement conference is to precipitate settlement of this case, if that is appropriate,” the order states.

“It will be conducted in such a way that all matters communicated to the undersigned (judge)… will not be disclosed to the trial judge in the event that no settlement is reached.”

Of course, the undersigned will not be the trial judge in this case.”

A 33-page Arkansas police report was made public in 2015, claiming that Jim Bob confessed to local authorities that his eldest son Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of young girls while they were sleeping in the Duggar family home years before.

Jill, 30, and Jessa, 29, Josh’s younger sisters, spoke out as two of the alleged victims in an interview with Megyn Kelly, insisting that they had forgiven Josh for his wrongdoings, despite the fact that he was never charged.

Jill and Jessa filed a lawsuit in May 2017 against the City of Springdale, police department employees, and other Defendants, alleging invasion of privacy and other claims, claiming that the records’ release caused them “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.”

Jinger, 27, and Joy-Anna, 24, are suing as well, though they have not publicly stated that they were victims of the alleged molestation.

Josh’s conviction on child pornography charges, according to a family source, may have an impact on the sisters’ case, according to The Sun.

“They’ve been given permission to proceed with their case against the police department and a couple of officers,” the source said.

“It was supposed to go to trial the same week as Josh’s, but the date was changed.”

“If there is a trial, Josh’s conviction could reduce the damages.”

Josh was found guilty of child pornography charges on December 9, bringing a dramatic two-week trial to a close.

After the verdict was announced, the eldest Duggar son was arrested and is expected to remain in custody until his sentencing in 2022.

Josh was led into a booking area by an officer, according to video obtained by The Sun.

With his hands behind his back, he was handcuffed.

