Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have made over 100 phone calls to each other while his sisters have snubbed him following his guilty verdict.

JOSH Duggar and his wife, Anna, have made over 100 phone calls to each other since his guilty verdict for child pornography, while his sisters have snubbed him.

Josh, 33, was found guilty on December 9 after a nearly two-week trial of possessing and receiving child pornography.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody at the Washington County Jail, where he will be held until his sentencing, where he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Josh’s video and call logs were provided to The Sun exclusively by The SoJo Files podcast.

Anna, 33, called her husband 39 times between December 12, 2021 and January 2, 2022, according to the video log.

On Christmas Eve, she called him five times, for a total of 47 minutes.

On Christmas Day, Anna, who has seven children with Josh, made two calls totaling about 27 minutes.

She called him three times for about 20 minutes on New Year’s Eve and three times for over 40 minutes on New Year’s Day.

On January 2, 2022, Mom Michelle had a nearly six-minute video chat with him.

According to Washington County Jail, inmates can only make outgoing collect calls and cannot receive incoming calls.

The phone numbers listed in public records were confirmed by The Sun.

The SoJo Files also corroborated them.

Josh made 64 calls to Anna between December 10, 2021 and December 30, 2021, with some calls going unanswered.

On December 26 and 29, he successfully called his father, Jim Bob, twice.

On December 14, he spoke to his mother, Michelle, for nearly four minutes.

Josh also had three successful calls with Michelle on December 21, 22, and 25.

Josh dialed Jed’s number twice before getting a response on the third attempt.

On December 21, they spoke for nearly 16 minutes.

His younger brother Justin’s in-laws, Robert and Hilary Spivey, a family member David Waller, and his lawyer Travis Story were among the people he called.

Josh did not receive any video calls from his adult sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, or Joy-Anna, nor did he make any attempts to contact them.

He appears to be on the outs with some of his sisters at the moment.

A 33-page Arkansas police report was released to the public in 2015, claiming that Jim Bob admitted to local authorities that his eldest son Josh fondled the breasts and genitals of young girls while they were sleeping in the Duggar family home years before.

Jill, one of Josh’s younger sisters, is 30 years old…

