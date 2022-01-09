Josh Duggar Breaking News: The Duggar Family Can Send Josh Food Gift Packages with a Family Favorite Snack

Josh Duggar Breaking News: The Duggar Family Can Send Josh Food Gift Packages Including a Favorite Family Snack

The latest Josh Duggar news is less about his trial and more about his future.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of obtaining and downloading child sexual abuse material.

Josh’s trial found him guilty of the crimes in December 2021, and he is now in an Arkansas jail awaiting sentencing.

According to recent reports, the Duggar family, among others, may be able to send Josh food-related gift packages.

Here’s what they can send, including one of the Duggars’ favorite foods.

Long before the Josh Duggar story broke in 2021, the Duggar family was making headlines.

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s TLC shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, aired, they opened up about their lives to the cameras.

They also displayed their famous family recipes, such as tater tot casserole, as well as their favorite snacks.

The Duggars have made it clear that they enjoy pickles over the years.

“I think it probably started because when my mom is pregnant, she craves pickles, that is the one thing,” Jessa Duggar said on Counting On.

“Are you pregnant?” we ask every time we see her eating pickles.”

Pickles are one of their favorite foods, and they give and receive them as gifts.

They also enjoy Pringles and beef jerky. “Almost all of us like pickles,” Michelle Duggar explained, “but each of us likes a different kind.”

“The Pringles and beef jerky are in the same boat.

Christmas is the only time of year when each child receives their preferred flavor of each treat.”

Josh Duggar’s family can send him gifts while he is being held in solitary confinement at the Washington County Jail.

According to The Sun, anyone who wants to send Josh gifts can do so through the jail ATM website.

The website offers a variety of care packages to send, many of which include food.

According to the website, care packages start at (dollar)22 and contain a different type of food item or snack in each package.

Doritos, chips, Cheetos, buffalo pretzel pieces, and other salty snacks are included in the Salty Care Package.

Candy such as Three Muskateers candy bars, Snickers, Mandamp;Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Jolly Ranchers, and others are included in the Sweet Care Package.

For (dollar)30.95, you can get a Soup Lovers Care Pack that includes a variety of Ramen packets as well as saltine crackers.

For (dollar)44, you can get the AM Delight Care Pack, which includes instant…

