Josh Duggar has been found guilty of child pornography on two counts.

Josh Duggar Was Found Guilty of Two Child Pornography Charges

Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography on two counts.

On Thursday, a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the former 19 Kids and Counting star guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on both counts.

The former reality TV star could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to (dollar)250,000 if convicted.

After the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments, the jury began deliberations on Wednesday.

Duggar will be sentenced for the crimes after a guilty verdict is rendered.

The federal case’s testimony ended earlier this week.

Duggar allegedly downloaded files containing images of sexual abuse of children under the age of 12 on his work computer at a used car dealership in the state, according to court documents.

The federal case, which started in November, is still ongoing.

The defense argued the validity of forensic computer analyst Michelle Bush on October 30.

The defense argued, according to the Associated Press, that the images could have been accessed remotely or added to Duggar’s device by a third party.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the trial to argue that the 33-year-old installed a hidden system on his work computer that allowed him to view child pornography over the course of three days.

This morning, I am praying for justice.

During the trial, Duggar’s wife, Anna – with whom he has seven children – and other family members sat in the front row.

“Praying for justice this morning,” Duggar’s brother-in-law Derick Dilllard tweeted ahead of the guilty verdict.

“JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN,” Duggar’s cousin Amy Duggar King tweeted.

Duggar’s sentencing date and time have yet to be announced.

